Coronavirus alert list: Brazil adds nine countries including Italy, France, Germany

By: |
Published: February 25, 2020 9:45:45 AM

It is the first time European countries have been put on the list, as the death toll in Italy climbed to seven and several Middle East countries dealt with their first infections.

Coronavirus alert list, Coronavirus update, Coronavirus toll, latest update on Coronavirus, Italy, France, Germany, European countriesThe measure means passengers entering Brazil from these countries showing coronavirus symptoms, such as fever or coughing, will be placed under suspicion and potentially be subject to medical tests upon arrival. (Reuters photo)

Brazil has added an extra nine countries to its coronavirus alert list, including Italy, France and Germany, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday. The measure means passengers entering Brazil from these countries showing coronavirus symptoms, such as fever or coughing, will be placed under suspicion and potentially be subject to medical tests upon arrival.

It is the first time European countries have been put on the list, as the death toll in Italy climbed to seven and several Middle East countries dealt with their first infections.

Related News

Wanderson Oliveira, the health ministry’s secretary of Health Surveillance, said that in addition to the three European countries, the following were also added, bringing the total to 16: Australia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Iran and United Arab Emirates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus alert list Brazil adds nine countries including Italy France Germany
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
2Coronavirus evacuation: Indian, Chinese officials communicating over delay in grant of permission to IAF flight, says China
3Coronavirus: South Korea becomes biggest COVID-19 centre outside China