Coronavirus alert list: Brazil adds nine countries including Italy, France, Germany

It is the first time European countries have been put on the list, as the death toll in Italy climbed to seven and several Middle East countries dealt with their first infections.
Brazil has added an extra nine countries to its coronavirus alert list, including Italy, France and Germany, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday. The measure means passengers entering Brazil from these countries showing coronavirus symptoms, such as fever or coughing, will be placed under suspicion and potentially be subject to medical tests upon arrival.
Wanderson Oliveira, the health ministry’s secretary of Health Surveillance, said that in addition to the three European countries, the following were also added, bringing the total to 16: Australia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Iran and United Arab Emirates.
