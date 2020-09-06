Coronavirus after-effects: Inflammatory syndrome in children could damage their hearts, study shows

Moreira told PTI that this is a new disease that could be associated with SARS-CoV-2. (Representative image)

Even as the research on various facets of Coronavirus are undergoing in different parts of the world, a recent study has shown that an inflammatory syndrome related to Covid-19 can cause immensely dilapidating effects on the heart condition of kids who have contracted the disease, PTI reported. The research which was published in the journal EClinicalMedicine claimed that the syndrome could affect the health of the heart to such an extent that many kids would need lifelong monitoring and interventions in their heart. More than 600 cases of what the researchers have termed a multi-system inflammatory syndrome among children were diagnosed by the scientists who were part of the study. More frightening is the conclusion of scientists who have said that the condition can emerge 3-4 weeks later even among those children who may have contracted the disease without showing any symptoms or severity.

Co-author of the study Alvaro Moreira from The University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, USA, told PTI that the fact that children did not need to exhibit any respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 before developing the condition was frightening. Moreira further said that there might be cases where nobody in the family is aware of their kid having contracted the virus and after 3-4 weeks the kids may develop exaggerated inflammation in their body. Scientists also found that out of the 600 cases of inflammatory syndrome which were part of their study about 71 kids had to be admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In a total of 90 per cent of the cases, the kids went through the heart scan and 54 per cent of the kids had abnormal reports. More shockingly a total of 11 kids succumbed to the new syndrome.

Moreira told PTI that this is a new disease that could be associated with SARS-CoV-2. The researcher also said that the syndrome is very lethal as it affects multiple systems of the human body, including hearts, lungs, and neurological system, among others. The level of inflammation in the body of kids has even surpassed the level observed in two other diseases which are known for causing inflammation namely Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. However, the scientists were happy to observe that the kids recovered after they were treated with the same drugs and therapy which are used in the case of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Highlighting another grave concern the scientists said that about 10 per cent of the observed kids developed aneurysm in their coronary vessel which could pose long-term risks to them. The scientists also said that the kids who have developed aneurysm will have to undergo multiple ultrasounds to ascertain whether the condition has improved or not. The researchers also noted that just like adults, the syndrome was affecting those kids more severely who were obese or suffering from comorbidity.