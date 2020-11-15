Coronavirus after Diwali: 41,100 new cases and 447 deaths; Covid-19 tally past 88 lakh mark

The number of casualties on Saturday also were recorded at 447, taking the death toll of Coronavirus in the country to 1,29,365.

With a consistent rise in the Coronavirus infection across the country, the total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 88 lakh mark, according to the data released provided by the Union Health Ministry. On the day of Diwali, the health authorities in the country registered an additional 41,100 new cases of the deadly disease taking the total tally past 88 lakh mark at 88,14,579, news agency ANI reported. The number of casualties on Saturday also were recorded at 447, taking the death toll of Coronavirus in the country to 1,29,365.

Several experts had warned that the festive season might register an increase in Covid-19 infection as people mingle during the festival time and move from one place to another. The national capital started recording about 7000 new cases a day days before the festival season raising fears of another wave of Covid-19 in the city.

As far as the active number of Coronavirus cases in the country is concerned, the number fell down to 4,79,216 after a reported decrease of about 1503 Covid-19 patients from the list of active patients registered on Saturday. The number of discharged patients on Saturday who recovered from the disease and tested negative was also registered at 42,156 which is about a thousand more than the new cases traced on Saturday. Out of the total 88 lakh Covid patients so far traced in the country since the onset of the virus, the number of patients who have recovered from the disease stands at 82.05 lakh boosting the recovery rate in the country.

On the testing front, the health authorities across the country tested a total of 8.05 lakh samples on Saturday which has now taken the total number of samples tested in the country to 12.48 crore, according to the data quoted by news agency ANI from the Union Health Ministry. Barring some regions like Delhi and Kerala, many states in the country are registering a decline in the number of Coronavirus cases even as the Covid-19 testing increases in the country. However, the festive season might have led to an increase in the Covid-19 infection in the country and the number of cases in the coming days would be a crucial marker to understand the same.