Coronavirus: After Ahmedabad, Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities; check details

With the number of Coronavirus cases registering an increase in the state, the Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in four of its major cities. According to the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the curfew will remain in force in four cities namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. According to the order issued by the state government, the curfew hours in the city will last from 9 pm in the night till 6 am in the morning. The decision comes successively after the state government had imposed a 57-hour-long weekend curfew in the Ahmedabad city to stem the rising infection of Coronavirus in the city.

The decision to impose night curfew also includes a ban on all wedding ceremonies and socio-cultural events during the curfew hours in these four cities, as per the order issued by the state government. The recent actions were taken by the state government after a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state. A total of 1,495 new cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The announcement of a weekend curfew in the Ahmedabad city brought the spectre of over 2-month lockdown witnessed in the country during March-April as residents of the city resorted to panic buying and stocking essential items in their homes. In addition to Gujarat, the other states which have imposed night curfew in the country include the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Cities in Madhya Pradesh where the government has imposed night curfew include capital city Bhopal, Ratlam, Indore, Vidisha and Gwalior. In a similar decision, the Congress government in Rajasthan has also imposed night curfew in the state in eight most affected districts namely Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara. The curfew hours in the state will begin from 8 pm in the night and last till 6 am in the morning. The government has also increased the fine to Rs 500 on those not wearing face masks at public places. In addition to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Covid-19 situation in the national capital remains tense as the union territory continues to record the highest number of cases in the country.