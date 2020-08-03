Coronavirus advisory Unlock 3: Centre issues guidelines for yoga centres, gyms; check details

Unlock 3.0 guidelines: The central government has categorically stated that all yoga institutes and gymnasiums in containment zones will remain closed for the public.

Coronavirus advisory: The central government on Monday issued guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutes and gymnasiums. In its Unlock 3 guidelines, the central government had stated that yoga institutes and gyms would be allowed to open from August 5. The guidelines focused on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutes and gyms.

The central government guidelines have detailed instructions on what to do before opening yoga institutes or gymnasiums, after opening the yoga institutes or gymnasiums, during yoga exercises or other exercise sessions, after exercise and in common areas and at the time of closure.

The guidelines also talked about planning and scheduling of activities, availability, and management of supplies, disinfection, at the entry point, prior to exercising in the gymnasiums using equipment for cardio, strength training, additional precautions to be followed in case of a suspect case in the premises, and processes and premises redesigning including proper placement of equipment.

The government has stated that the protocols and prevention measures to minimise all possible physical contacts between staff, members, and visitors and maintain social distancing. The central government has categorically stated that all yoga institutes and gymnasiums in containment zones will remain closed for the public. Only those located outside containment zones are allowed to open up from August 5.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible. The use of face covers or masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during yoga exercise or exercising in the gym as far as possible, only a visor may be used. Use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing, the central government said.