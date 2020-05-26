Coronavirus: 79 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha, total cases rise to 1,517

The heath department official said 3,819 samples were tested on Monday and so far 1,31,595 samples have been tested.

Seventy-nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the number of cases to 1,517 in the state, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Seventy-one of the 79 new cases have been reported from various quarantine centres, he said. The maximum of 16 fresh cases were detected in Cuttack district, followed by 14 in Bolangir, eight in Keonjhar, seven in Kandhamal, six in Kendrapara, five in Ganjam, four each in Balasore, Khurda and Puri, three each in Nayagarh and Dhenkanal, two in Jajpur and one each in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sonepur districts.

Twenty-nine of the 30 districts in the state are affected by the disease. Of the total 1,517 coronavirus patients in the state, 649 have recovered, while 861 are undergoing treatment. Seven people have succumbed to the disease.

The heath department official said 3,819 samples were tested on Monday and so far 1,31,595 samples have been tested. On Monday, the state reported the highest spike of 103 new cases.

With 358 patients, Ganjam district continues to top the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by Jajpur 242 , Balasore 137, Bhadrak 106, Khurda 86, Puri 85, Cuttack 75 and Kendrapara 61.