Coronavirus: 73% of infected are male, 63% of dead over 60 years old, Govt analysis shows

OF THE total 109 COVID-19 deaths in India so far, 63% were of people over 60 years. Further, 86% of those who died had comorbidities (additional medical conditions) such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

While most who died are senior citizens, those over 60 years made up just 19% of the total 4,067 Covid-19 positive cases reported in the country.

An analysis of Covid-19 death cases by the health ministry also shows that 30% of the dead were in the 40-60 years age group, and just 7% were under 40 years.

This suggests a strong correlation between age and mortality risk.

India’s Covid-19 mortality is similar to international experience where maximum deaths have been recorded in the 60-80 years age group. Among the Covid-19 positive cases reported in the country so far, 76% are males; and among the dead, a bulk of 73% are males.

In a statement Monday, the Ministry of Health said: “As of now, 86% death cases have exhibited comorbidity related to diabetes, chronic kidney issues, hypertension and heart related problems. Although 19% confirmed cases have been reported among the elderly, since 63% deaths have been observed among them, elderly people form a high risk population. Further, though 37% deaths are reported from people below 60 years, approximately, 86% of deaths amongst people with co-morbidities indicate that young people with comorbidities are also at high risk of COVID-19.”

So far, 1,445 cases (or 35.5 per cent of total positive cases) have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month. In addition, 25,500 people associated with the organisation are in quarantine.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all states to give special attention to keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth and hassle-free. It is included in the national as well as the WHO list of essential medicines.

R R Gangakhedkar, Director of Epidemiology, ICMR, said ICMR was capable of conducting COVID 25,000 tests a day “if we start working double shift”. In addition, 5 lakh testing kits have been ordered.

Meanwhile, as reports continue to pour in from different places about a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), China on Monday donated 1.70 lakh PPE coveralls. Along with domestic supplies of 20,000 coveralls, a total of 1.90 lakh coveralls will now be distributed to hospitals. As of now, 3,87,473 PPEs are available in the country. A total of 2.94 lakh PPE coveralls have been arranged and supplied by the Government of India. India may need 15 million PPEs by June, according to government estimates.

About 2 lakh domestically produced N95 masks are also being sent to various hospitals. Including these, over 20 lakh N95 masks have been supplied by the Government of India. About 16 lakh N95 masks are presently available, and a a fresh supply of 2 lakh masks has been made. India will need 27 million N95 masks by June, according to estimates.

“Major portions of the fresh supplies are being sent to States with comparatively higher number of cases such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. Supplies are also being sent to central institutions like AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML hospitals, RIMS, NEIGRIHMS, BHU and AMU,” the Ministry of Health said in the statement.

An order for 80 lakh PPE kits (including N95 masks) has been placed with a Singapore-based platform; supplies are slated to start on April 11 with 2 lakh kits, followed by 8 lakh per week. Negotiations are in final stages with a Chinese platform for placing an order of 60 lakh full PPE kits (including masks). Separate orders for N95 masks and protective goggles are also being placed with some foreign companies.

Northern Railways has also developed a PPE coverall. This is in addition to the PPE coveralls and N95 masks developed by DRDO earlier. Efforts are on to start mass production of these products. Existing N95 mask producers have increased their capacity to about 80,000 masks per day.

Orders have been placed for 112.76 lakhs stand alone N95 masks and 157.32 lakhs PPE coveralls. Out of these, 80 lakh PPE kits will include N95 masks. The objective is to achieve a supply of about 10 lakh PPE kits per week. “Looking at the number of patients in the country, sufficient quantities are available for the moment. Further supplies are expected within this week,” the statement said.