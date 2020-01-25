Coronavirus: 7 more people under observation for possible exposure, says Govt

Samples of seven passengers have been sent to the ICMR-NIV Pune Lab.

Seven more people who returned from China have been kept under observation following screening for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus even though no positive case has been detected in the country so far, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

Samples of these seven passengers have been sent to the ICMR-NIV Pune Lab.

The Union Health Minister has directed for multidisciplinary central teams to be sent to the seven states where thermal screening is being done at the seven designated airports — New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Vardhan, who held a review meeting to analyse the preparedness for prevention and management of novel coronavirus in India, also spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Saturday and assured all support for screening at the border with Nepal, where a confirmed case has been reported.

Eleven people — seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad — who are among hundreds of passengers who returned from China in the recent days were under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus, central and state officials said on Friday.

