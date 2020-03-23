Coronavirus: 68 year old man who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai

This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus.

A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Monday. This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus.

The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital here.

He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement. He died at the private hospital late Sunday night, it said.

“He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress,” the civic body said.