Coronavirus: 60,963 fresh COVID-19 cases take India’s tally to 23,29,638

India’s COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on Tuesday.