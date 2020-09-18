  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: 4,127 fresh Covid-19 cases push Delhi’s tally to over 2.38 lakh; death toll mounts to 4,907

By: |
September 18, 2020 8:49 PM

Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus in DelhiOn Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.30 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported.

Delhi’s coronavirus tally breached the 2.38 lakh mark with 4,127 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 4,907 on Friday, authorities said.

Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they added.

Related News

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, a total of 61,037 tests were conducted the previous day.

The total number of cases stands at 2,38,828, out of which 2,01,671 patients have either recovered, migrated out or been discharged while there are 32,250 active cases, as per the bulletin.

The positivity rate stands at 6.76 per cent. The number of containment zones has increased to 1,751, the bulletin said.

With 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi’s caseload went over 2.34 lakh on Thursday while the death toll reached 4,877 with 38 fresh fatalities.

On Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases, taking the city’s infection tally to over 2.30 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus 4127 fresh Covid-19 cases push Delhi’s tally to over 2.38 lakh death toll mounts to 4907
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: COVID-19 fear sets in govt officials as they demand 100% attendance norm revoked
2Yoga helping COVID-19 patients boost immunity, reduce stress: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
3Coronavirus vaccine: These seven companies have licence to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine in India; check list