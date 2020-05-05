Coronavirus: 24 people, including military personnel, test Covid-19 positive at Delhi’s Army R&R Hospital

The 24 people included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, the officials said.
Twenty-four people including serving and retired armed forces personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.
All of them have been shifted to the Army’s Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said.
All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said.
