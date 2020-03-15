Coronavirus: 236 Indians evacuated from Iran quarantined at Indian Army’s Jaisalmer facility; Check pictures

Indians returning from coronavirus-hit Iran. (Courtesy: Twitter / ADG PI – Indian Army)

Coronavirus in India: The Indian Army has set up a Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer where the 236 Indians who landed from the coronavirus-hit Iran on Sunday will be monitored by a team of qualified doctors. In a tweet by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), the ADG-PI said that the 236 Indians who landed from Iran will be quarantined and monitored to watch for any signs of the COVID-19 infection that has led to 2 deaths in India so far.

Earlier, PTI reported that two Air India flights landed in Jaisalmer with Indians who were stranded in the coronavirus-hit country of Iran. The passengers will be kept under quarantine at the Indian Army’s Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer, the report added.

There was a slight confusion over the number of people that were brought back from India, said the PTI report. It said that while the Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, had stated that a total of 234 Indians have been evacuated from Iran, the defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh avered that 236 persons have landed in Jaisalmer by two Air India flights on Sunday morning.

Jaishankar had tweeted saying the batch of Indian returning from Iran comprised 131 students and 103 pilgrims. The Minister had also thanked the Iranian authorities in his tweet.

234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2020

PTI reported Colonel Ghosh as saying that the 236 people were under quarantine at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer.

The PTI report also stated that the Army Wellness Centre is a functional facility that is fully equipped to help the quarantined Indian citizens undertake the mandatory period of seclusion under the watchful supervision of skilled medical authorities in Jaisalmer.

Belongings of passengers arriving on the Air India flight returning from coronavirus-hit Iran being fumigated at Jaisalmer. (Courtesy: Twitter / ADG PI – Indian Army)

The report quoted Colonel Ghosh as saying that Indian Army soldiers have volunteered to provide healthcare services and support to the Indian returning from coronavirus-hit countries.

The Army Wellness Centre is working in synergy with the Civil Administration, Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to the evacuated citizens.

This is the third batch of Indians evacuated from Iran. The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims was brought back from Iran on Tuesday. The second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday.

Indian Army Wellness Centre quarantine facility at Jaisalmer. (Courtesy: Twitter / ADG PI – Indian Army)

India currently has 93 active coronavirus cases and two deaths have been reported so far. Iran, at the same time, is among the worst-affected countries by COVID-19 outbreak. The Indian government and the Ministry of External Affairs have been working tirelessly on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.