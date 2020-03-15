Coronavirus: 2 new cases, COVID19 notified as ‘notifies disaster’

The 84 confirmed cases in India include 17 foreigners.

THE government on Saturday classified coronavirus as a “notified disaster” for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). As the number of positive cases in the country rose to 84, including two deaths, the Union home ministry in an order said, “The central government has decided to treat Covid-19 as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under SDRF.”

A total of 10 persons who tested positive, including three from Kerala, five from UP and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, have recovered. The 84 confirmed cases in India include 17 foreigners.

However, while the government first announced `4 lakh as compensation for kin of those who died of the disease on Saturday, it backtracked quickly on this as well as the announcement that treatment expenses of coronavirus patients will be borne from the SDRF. In revised orders, it was announced that the SDRF will be used for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, etc, for those affected.