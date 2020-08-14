  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: 1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi’s tally to 1,50,652; death toll climbs to 4,178

By: |
Published: August 14, 2020 5:29 PM

Eleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

It said 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9,324 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.50 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,178, authorities said.

Eleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Related News

It said 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9,324 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases stood at 1,50,652, while the number of active cases stood at 11,366, of which 5,882 are in home isolation, it said.

As many as 1,35,108 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out. The number of containment zones stands at 523.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus 1192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi’s tally to 150652 death toll climbs to 4178
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 testing: Diagnose coronavirus in just 20 minutes! New low-cost test developed by scientists
2Early spread of COVID-19 far greater than initially reported: Study
3Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during August-September: Health Minister KK Shailaja