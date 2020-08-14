Coronavirus: 1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi’s tally to 1,50,652; death toll climbs to 4,178

It said 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9,324 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.50 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,178, authorities said.

Eleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The total number of cases stood at 1,50,652, while the number of active cases stood at 11,366, of which 5,882 are in home isolation, it said.

As many as 1,35,108 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out. The number of containment zones stands at 523.