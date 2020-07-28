Coronavirus: 1,056 new cases take Delhi’s COVID-19 tally to 1,32,275; death toll rises to 3,881

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

Delhi recorded 1,056 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.32 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,881, authorities said.

Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin.

The active caseload stood at 10,887, down from 10,994 the previous day.

On Monday, the daily case count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,853 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,881 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,32,275.

LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government’s biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on Monday, for the first time in a couple of months.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced, “No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday.”

The 2,000-bed hospital’s medical director attributed the feat to “extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top heathcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other heathcare workers”.

At least one death due to COVID-19 was recorded daily in the past couple of months, but “yesterday no fatality happened at LNJP”, Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

According to the Tuesday bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID-19 hospitals, 12,633 are vacant.

Also, 4,025 beds in COVID Care Centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including those who have returned from abroad, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,17,507 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stood at 6,219.

A total of 18,544 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, of which 13,701 were Rapid Antigen Tests and the rest RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 9,76,827.

The number of tests done per million as on Tuesday was 51,411, it said.

On Tuesday, the number of containment zones stood at 715.