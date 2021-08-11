Coronavirus: 103 new cases in Goa; no fresh death reported

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,68,041 as 63 of them got discharged on Wednesday.

Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 103 to reach 1,72,188 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,164 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,68,041 as 63 of them got discharged on Wednesday.

Goa’s count of active COVID-19 cases is 983 now, the official said.

“With 5,057 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of the coastal state has gone up to 11,07,531,” he added.

Goa’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,188, new cases 103, death toll 3,164, recoveries 1,68,041, active cases 983, samples tested till date 11,07,531.