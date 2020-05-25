Coronavirus: 103 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha, total cases rise to 1,438

The number of active cases in the state stands at 881 and fatalities at seven.

Odisha registered its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 103 more people testing positive for the disease, taking the total number of infected to 1,438, a health department official said. The new cases were reported from 16 districts, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 881 and fatalities at seven. A total of 550 patients have recovered from the disease. Ganjam district, which reported the maximum number of returnees from other states, tops the COVID-19 list with 353 cases, followed by 240 in Jajpur district, the official added.