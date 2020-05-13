Coronavirus: 101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, total rises to 538

Only five of the 21 COVID-19 affected districts account for 84 per cent of the total cases in the state, the official said. (Representational image: (IE photo)

A total of 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 538, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 52 were reported from Ganjam district, 33 from Balasore, seven each from Jajpur and Sundergarh and two from Keonjhar, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 419, while 116 people have recovered from the disease. Three persons have succumbed to the pandemic. Only five of the 21 COVID-19 affected districts account for 84 per cent of the total cases in the state, the official said. While Ganjam district tops the list with 210 cases, Balasore has reported 90, Jajpur 71, Khurda 50, Bhadrak 31, Sundergarh 23 and Angul 15.

Nine cases each have been reported from Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar and five from Jagatsinghpur.

Also read: Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

Four cases each have been reported from Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh, and three from Cuttack. Two each cases have been reported from Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Bolangir and one each from Nayagarh, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.