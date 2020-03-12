Coronavirus: 10 cases reported in Maharashtra; Mumbai 2, Pune 8

The state government has created 502 beds and 21 quarantine wards in different locations. (Ie photo)

A total of 10 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra. Three were declared positive on Monday, two on Tuesday and five more on Wednesday, taking the total number to 10 – eight in Pune and two in Mumbai, chief minister Udhav Thackeray has confirmed. Most of them were part of a 40-member package tour and travelled to Mumbai from Dubai. Of the remaining 30, four have been declared negative.

As of now, the state government has not shut down schools and colleges, and is watching the situation closely, the CM said. Class X exams are going on at present. There was no need to panic, but people need to be vigilant, he said. No proposal regarding IPL was received by the government and no decision has been taken in this regard, the chief minister said.

It started with a couple from Pune who were part of the tour and returned from Dubai to Pune via Mumbai on March 1. The couple travelled to Pune from Mumbai airport by taxi. They passed on the infection to their daughter, the taxi driver from Mumbai and a co-passenger from Yavatmal on the flight. The man fell sick and visited his doctor on March 8 and was declared positive.

Those travelling with them were from Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Yavatmal, Nanded, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Buldhana, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara. Squads have been created for identifying more people who could have come into contact with the couple and could have been infected.

Five of the affected patients have been quarantined in the Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital and two in Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital. The state administration is tracking the remaining passengers and all those who came into contact with these patients.

According to the state public health department’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, as on March 11, a total of 1,38,968 passengers who had passed through Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur Airports on 1,195 flights were screened.

As the UAE was not on the list of the affected countries, these passengers were not isolated. But now the state government has decided to keep a surveillance on all passengers coming from these countries, and is putting up medical teams at the airport.

Information is being sort to locate passengers who travelled from Iran, Italy and South Korea. Around 635 people who have come from these countries from February 21 onwards were isolated and their health monitored. Among them, 370 passengers have completed 14-day isolation.

Till date, 349 patients with symptoms were quarantined. Of this, 312 have tested negative and were released from hospital.

