Corona vaccine’s cost per shot capped at Rs 250 for private hospitals, says health ministry

Union Health Ministry on Saturday capped the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 250 per shot for private hospitals. However, the corona vaccine will be given free of cost at all the government hospitals. The announcement comes as government plans to vaccinate senior citizens or those over the age of 45 years with comorbidities from March 1.

“Service charges were intimated during a virtual meeting and training session on Co-Win 2.0. The meeting, held on February 26, was chaired by CEO National Health Authority and Union Health Secretary,” Maharashtra Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Vyas said that it was informed that all the private hospitals acting as COVID-19 vaccination centers can recover a service charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 100 per person per dose. “These hospitals will also charge Rs 150 as the cost of per dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This will take the total ceiling amount of each corona vaccine shot to Rs 250 per person,” he said.

