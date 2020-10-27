Corona vaccine human trials: Covaxin in 3rd phase, vaccine developed by Cadila and AstraZeneca progressing well in 2nd phase, says ICMR director

. Dr Bhargava said that it has well been established that pollution is contributing to Covid-19 mortality.

In a significant development related to the Coronavirus vaccine, indigenous vaccine candidate – Covaxin – has got approval to conduct the third phase of clinical trials. The decision was announced by Dr Balram Bhargava, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) , news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Dr Bhargava also informed that three Coronavirus vaccine candidates are at different stages of clinical trials in the country. While the Covaxin has been approved to undergo the final phase of the human trials, the vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila and AstraZeneca are in the second phase of human trials, he said.

Covaxin, which is an indigenous vaccine candidate, has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The human trials of the vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University are being conducted by the Serum Institute in India. Dr Bhargava said while the phase 2 human trials of the Cadila vaccine are going satisfactorily, that being conducted by the Serum Institute are also completing phase 2b human trials. He further said that the phase 3 human trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate are also being conducted in other countries including Brazil, South Africa and the United States.

Meanwhile, in view of the increasing air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other North Indian cities, Dr Bhargava also said that on the basis of the studies conducted in Europe and the US, there seems to be a clear relation between the higher mortality and severe air pollution. Dr Bhargava said that it has well been established that pollution is contributing to Covid-19 mortality.