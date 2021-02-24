Covid-19 vaccination gathers pace in India: After frontline & health workers, these people will get jab now

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.”

As Coronavirus infections have been rising again, though in some parts of the country, the centre has stepped up its fight against the Covid-19.

The government on Wednesday said that it will start Covid-19 vaccination for people aged above 60 and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres, he added.

