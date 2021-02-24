  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 vaccination gathers pace in India: After frontline & health workers, these people will get jab now

By: |
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 4:09 PM

The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres

Prakash JavadekarUnion Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.”

As Coronavirus infections have been rising again, though in some parts of the country, the centre has stepped up its fight against the Covid-19.

The government on Wednesday said that it will start Covid-19 vaccination for people aged above 60 and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

Related News

In a press briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, said, “From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.”

The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres, he added.

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 vaccination gathers pace in India After frontline & health workers these people will get jab now
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with other illnesses to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1
2No death due to coronavirus in 19 states, UTs in a day: Health Ministry
3Coronavirus India update: Centre sends teams to high-risk states after fresh spike in Covid-19 cases