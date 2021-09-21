Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 26,115 new Covid-19 infections today; worry over post-Ganpati surge in Mumbai

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive by the municipal corporation at a bus stand in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics India Live Updates: Is India finally out of Covid gloom and has learnt to live with the virus? The numbers show a healthy trend. With the consistent drop in both daily infections and active cases, India’s Covid story has taken a new turn. There are reports that the Union Home Ministry may also lift the ban on international tourists visiting India. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also said that India may start exporting the Covid-19 vaccines from next month. Now here’s a catch. Amid all the celebrations over record milestones, we need to understand a key point – full vaccination. As per the government data as of September 20, India has managed to give double doses of the coronavirus vaccine to 22.2 per cent of the eligible population. When you look at it in terms of total coverage, this means that not even 1/3rd of the total population of India is fully vaccinated. With the rise in breakthrough cases and the prevalence of new variants, this doesn’t augur well. While the single-dose coverage has crossed the 60 per cent barrier, this may not be enough to avert the third wave concerns.

Talking about a new spike in Covid cases, health experts are keenly watching the trends emerging from Mumbai. Will it see an action recap just like Kerala? God’s Own Country witnessed a massive spike in the new Covid cases after the Onam festivities. Will Mumbai also see a similar surge? The situation will be cleared in the next 10 days. While the BMC did ensure that people adhere to Covid norms and India’s financial capital saw much-muted festivities during the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, the visarjan numbers show that it may not be that simple. On the last day of Ganpati festival, Mumbai saw visarjan or immersion of more than 34,000 Ganesh and Gauri idols. With almost zero face masks and nil social distancing, Mumbai festivities may give way to fresh Covid outbreaks.

As India looks at a new phase of the pandemic, here are the latest developments from the country and around the world.