Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 26,115 new Covid-19 infections today; worry over post-Ganpati surge in Mumbai

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics India Live Updates: Is India finally out of Covid gloom and has learnt to live with the virus? The numbers show a healthy trend. With the consistent drop in both daily infections and active cases, India’s Covid story has taken a new turn. There are reports that the Union Home Ministry may also lift the ban on international tourists visiting India. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also said that India may start exporting the Covid-19 vaccines from next month. Now here’s a catch. Amid all the celebrations over record milestones, we need to understand a key point – full vaccination. As per the government data as of September 20, India has managed to give double doses of the coronavirus vaccine to 22.2 per cent of the eligible population. When you look at it in terms of total coverage, this means that not even 1/3rd of the total population of India is fully vaccinated. With the rise in breakthrough cases and the prevalence of new variants, this doesn’t augur well. While the single-dose coverage has crossed the 60 per cent barrier, this may not be enough to avert the third wave concerns.
Talking about a new spike in Covid cases, health experts are keenly watching the trends emerging from Mumbai. Will it see an action recap just like Kerala? God’s Own Country witnessed a massive spike in the new Covid cases after the Onam festivities. Will Mumbai also see a similar surge? The situation will be cleared in the next 10 days. While the BMC did ensure that people adhere to Covid norms and India’s financial capital saw much-muted festivities during the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, the visarjan numbers show that it may not be that simple. On the last day of Ganpati festival, Mumbai saw visarjan or immersion of more than 34,000 Ganesh and Gauri idols. With almost zero face masks and nil social distancing, Mumbai festivities may give way to fresh Covid outbreaks.
As India looks at a new phase of the pandemic, here are the latest developments from the country and around the world.
Highlights
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccines during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who says he has not been inoculated. The two men met Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. As journalists were ushered out of the room at the start of the bilateral meeting, Johnson said: ‘Thanks everybody, get AstraZeneca vaccines.’ Johnson told Bolsonaro: ‘I've had it twice,’ referring to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at Oxford University. The Brazilian leader pointed at himself and said ‘not yet,’ then laughed. In a statement after the meeting, Johnson's office said the prime minister had ‘underlined the importance of vaccines as our best tool to fight the virus and save lives around the world, and emphasised the important role the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has played in the UK, Brazil and elsewhere. - AP
) COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did - approximately 675,000. The US population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time. "Big pockets of American society - and, worse, their leaders - have thrown this away," medical historian Dr. Howard Markel of the University of Michigan said of the opportunity to vaccinate everyone eligible by now. Like the Spanish flu, the coronavirus may never entirely disappear from our midst. Instead, scientists hope it becomes a mild seasonal bug as human immunity strengthens through vaccination and repeated infection. That could take time. - AP
India reports 26,115 new COVID19 cases, 252 deaths & 34,469 recoveries in last 24 hrs, says Health Ministry
Total Cases: 3,35,04,534Total Active cases: 3,09,575Total Recoveries: 3,27,49,574 Total Death toll: 4,45,385
Total vaccination: 81,85,13,827 (96,46,778 in 24 hrs) - ANI
An influential US Congressman has welcomed India's decision to resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool. India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the country will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of this year under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool. He, however, asserted that vaccinating own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and WHO. "I welcome today's announcement by the Government of India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports," Congressman Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a tweet on Monday. - PTI
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,602 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Both the new patients have travel history, it said. The Union territory now has 15 active cases, while 7,458 people have been cured of the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far. The administration has tested over 5.32 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.43 per cent. Over 2.81 lakh people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.34 lakh people have been fully vaccinated. PTI
With the addition of 231 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,56,597, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of four more patients, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,373. The mortality rate of Thane is 2.04 per cent, he added. In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,428 while the death toll is 3,273, an official from Palghar said. PTI