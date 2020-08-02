Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19. The BJP leader took to Twitter to inform about his Coronavirus positive report. He said that he had noticed initial symptoms following which he took Covid test, which has come positive. Singh urged all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and take Covid test if required. He also said that he was under home quarantine on the advice of doctors.

This comes on a day another party leader and Cabinet Minister in the UP government, Kamal Rani Varun, succumbed to Covid-19. She had tested positive on July 18. Earlier today, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he had tested positive for Covid. He said that he would be admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors.

(Story to be updated)