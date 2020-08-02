Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Swatantra Dev Singh said that he had noticed initial symptoms following which he took Covid test, which has come positive. Singh urged all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and take Covid test if required.
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19. The BJP leader took to Twitter to inform about his Coronavirus positive report. He said that he had noticed initial symptoms following which he took Covid test, which has come positive. Singh urged all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and take Covid test if required. He also said that he was under home quarantine on the advice of doctors.
मुझे कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिख रहे थे जिसके चलते मैंने अपनी कोविड-19 की जाँच कराई। जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव आई है। मुझसे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से मेरा निवेदन है कि वह गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर ले और आवश्यकता अनुसार अपनी जाँच करा ले।
— Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020
This comes on a day another party leader and Cabinet Minister in the UP government, Kamal Rani Varun, succumbed to Covid-19. She had tested positive on July 18. Earlier today, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he had tested positive for Covid. He said that he would be admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors.
