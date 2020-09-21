  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cornonavirus in India: 86,961 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 54,87,580; death toll mounts to 87,882

September 21, 2020 11:49 AM

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 6,43,92,594 samples have been tested up to September 20, with 7,31,534 samples being tested on Monday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to coronavirus has further declined to 1.6 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally reached 54.88 lakh with 86,961 people being infected in the past 24 hours, while 43,96,399 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 80.12 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882 with the infection claiming 1,130 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to coronavirus has further declined to 1.6 per cent. There are 10,03,299 active cases in the country as of now, which comprises 18.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

