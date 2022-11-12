COPD: The importance of lifestyle and diet

By Neelam Ali

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a group of inflammatory diseases that obstruct airflow from the lungs and make breathing difficult. COPD is now the second leading cause of death in India, after heart disease. According to the Global Burden of disease study 2018, COPD claimed almost 1 million lives in India in 2017. Progressive conditions like chronic bronchitis, emphysema, refractory asthma contribute most to the COPD burden. Long term exposure to tobacco, indoor or outdoor air pollution and particulate matter is associated with the development of this disease. Unfortunately, COPD is an incurable condition whichworsens over time and symptoms include difficulty in breathing, excess mucus production, and wheezing.

Unlike drugs which only manage symptoms, a holistic management of the condition is essential so that the condition doesn’t get aggravated. A healthy lifestyle and diet helps in improving long term lung function thereby helping reduce the progression of the disease. With the onset of winters, the air quality will deteriorate and become a major contributor to the rising incidence of COPD in India.

Role of lifestyle modification for better management of COPD

Tobacco use is the leading cause of COPD in developed countries. COPD is more common in the developing world in people, who are exposed to fumes from burning fuel for cooking and heating in poorly ventilated homes. Getting exposed to harmful materials like asbestos, carbon monoxide, dusts, and fumes also makes one susceptible to COPD. It has been seen that only 20 to 30 percent of chronic smokers can develop COPD.Quitting smoking can slow down the progression of COPD. It will also make one’s treatments more helpful. Your breathing, coughing, and clogged sinuses can improve within a few weeks of quitting smoking. Some smokers develop less common lung conditions. There are chances that they can be misdiagnosed as having COPD until a more thorough evaluation is performed.

Importance of diet modification

Did you know that the food we consume may affect our breathing pattern. Our body uses food as fuel for all of its activities. Avoid simple carbohydrates such as refined flour, sweets, juices, soft drinks, sugars, and candies. Simple carbohydrates produce more carbon dioxide, which makes breathing more difficult. Fiber intake should be increased from 20gram to 30 gram per day. Fiber regulates bowel movement, increases gut health, increases immunity and, thus increases energy level and prevents external infections.

Eating good sources of protein such as eggs, meat, fish, pulses, paneer, and soy, twice a day to help maintain strong respiratory muscles. Incorporating ragi, barley, oats, quinoa, whole wheat, and brown rice in meals in the diet help to reduce oxidative stress. One should include more nuts and seeds in the diet. Intrinsic fat gives more energy (9 kcal/g) than carbohydrates and omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation.

End Note

There is no permanent cure for COPD. Once damage is done to the lungs, it is permanent. It results in shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. But, treatment and following certain precautions can ease symptoms, prevent complications, and generally slow disease progression.

(The author is Dietician, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences.