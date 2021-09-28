Contraception pills help prevent unwanted pregnancy

By Dr Shivani Sabharwal

Oral contraceptives pills are known as hormonally active pills taken by women on a regular basis to prevent unwanted pregnancies. These pills contain either two hormones combined (progestogen and estrogen) or a single hormone (progestogen). With advancement in medicine, now much low dose and third and fourth generation progestrones have come in the market which are better tolerated and have least side effects. Did you know? These pills are effective and tend to have a low failure rate when used as directed by the doctor. If you miss taking the pill then your chances of pregnancy tend to increase, but failure rates are low.

Moreover, other benefits of the contraceptive pills are that they help in regulating the menstrual cycle, tackle mood swings, help with cramps, iron deficiency, manage endometriosis symptoms, bone thinning, acne, excessive hair growth and cysts. You need to take these pills only under your doctor’s direction, and avoid missing them. But not many women are aware of these pills. It is imperative for each and every woman to know about what it is, how it works, and the benefits. However, there are some myths and scare surrounding contraception that need to be debunked.

Here we dispel myths regarding contraception

Myth 1: Taking a contraceptive pill can lead to infertility

Fact: This is not at all true. The contraceptive pill does not cause infertility or impact one’s future fertility. Also, fertility resumes immediately once you stop the pill. It is also possible for you to become pregnant once the ovulation process resumes. There are a lot of studies which have shown the chances of twins increases in the first few cycles post pill.

Myth 2: Taking contraceptive pills can raise the risk of birth defects in babies

Fact: Not at all! There is no evidence available to prove that contraceptive pills neither cause birth defects nor any harm to the foetus.

Myth 3: The pill can make me gain oodles of weight

Fact: According to the research, there is no direct association between contraceptive pills and weight gain. In case, you are concerned about piling up those excess kilos then you can use pills with low dosage. These pills actually are very female friendly and make a lot of symptoms improve including weight loss.

Myth 4: The pill can lead to hormonal imbalance

Fact: You need not worry about hormonal imbalance owing to the pill. You will be surprised to know that the hormones in the pill are similar to a woman’s natural hormones. Stress has an adverse impact on the hormone when compared to contraceptive pills. You can ask your doctor about low-dosage contraceptive pills.

Myth 5: You can take contraceptive pills without the doctor’s prescription

Fact: Though these pills are safe, some women with risk factors like having a genetic tendency for blood clot formation, obesity, or who smoke, h/o strokes or post 40s may not be the suitable ones to use these pills. Hence, it is always a good idea to consult a doctor and then only use the pills. There are many options available as contraceptives for every patient depending on their needs. Contraception should be individualized and patient catered.

(The author is a Gynaecologist, Apollo Spectra, Delhi.