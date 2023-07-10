Consuming soybean oil can lead to gut health issues; read on to know more

A new study has revealed that excess use of soybean oil can lead to an unhealthy gut. According to researchers at the University of California, overuse of soybean oil has also been linked to obesity and diabetes, as well as autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, and depression.

Now, this new research reveals that the oil may also lead to ulcerative colitis, a kind of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterised by chronic inflammation of the large intestine.

During the study, the scientists examined the gut of mice that were consistently fed a diet high in soybean oil for up to 24 weeks in the lab. The team found that the good bacteria has decreased and harmful bacteria (specifically, adherent invasive Escherichia coli) increased which can lead to colitis.

Reportedly, Soybean oil is the most commonly used edible oil in the United States. Moreover, it is increasingly being used in other countries, particularly Brazil, China, and India. It is noteworthy that Soybean is a good source of protein, is easy and cheap to grow.

“Our work challenges the decades-old thinking that many chronic diseases stem from the consumption of excess saturated fats from animal products, and that, conversely, unsaturated fats from plants are necessarily more healthful,” said Poonamjot Deol, an assistant professional researcher in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology and the co-author of the study.

The findings of the study were published in an open access Journal, Gut Microbes recently. According to the researchers, linoleic acid present in Soybean oil is the main cause of concern.

The American Heart Association recommends 5 to 10 percent of daily calories be from omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, such as linoleic acid, in order for the heart to remain healthy.

The scientists also maintained that olive oil has lower amounts of linoleic acid and it is a healthier oil to consume.