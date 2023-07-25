Consuming Giloy when suffering from dengue is not beneficial; here’s what doctors say

Dengue in India: With the onset of monsoon, there is a spike in vector-borne diseases like dengue. A viral infection, dengue spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), a viral infection usually starts with a fever, joint pain, rash, and nausea. Every year, as the country struggles with dengue cases, people start looking for alternate remedies like Giloy, papaya leaves, and goat milk believing that these products can increase the platelet count.

When a person is affected by the dengue virus, there is a sudden decrease in platelet count which affects the body’s ability to clot blood and disables it in combating infections. But can edible substances like giloy juices increase platelet count? Here’s what experts say.

“There is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of consuming giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) in treating or curing dengue. Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, and it can cause severe symptoms and complications, including bleeding disorders and organ failure,” Dr. P Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram told Financial Express.com.

While Giloy is known for its immune-boosting properties and is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for various purposes, it is important to note that dengue requires proper medical attention and care, Dr. Krishnan said.

“There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue, and supportive measures, such as hydration and pain relief, are the standard of care. Relying solely on herbal remedies like giloy during dengue can be risky and may delay necessary medical treatment. Dengue is a rapidly progressing disease, and early medical intervention can significantly impact the course and outcome of the illness,” he added.

‘Giloy can lead to hazardous effects’

According to Dr. Veenu Gupta, Senior Consultant, Dept of Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, Giloy is well-known for its wonderful healing properties.

“This herb, which is sometimes referred to as “the root of immortality,” is brimming with antioxidants that combat free radicals, get rid of pollutants, and purify the blood. Additionally, it enhances digestion, and eases stress and anxiety. There is no question that giloy is a potent herb. All herbs are processed in or via the liver, so they might alter the functioning of the liver. However, unlike any other herb or medicine, taking it improperly can be hazardous to your health, including the liver. plant-induced injury is the term for harm brought on by the plant,” Dr. Gupta told Financial Express.com.

She also revealed that the specialist advises using any plant under a practitioner’s supervision for a brief period of time.

“This herb, often called Guduchi or Amrita, has long been employed in conventional Ayurvedic therapy. The idea that giloy can considerably raise platelet counts is supported by some scientific evidence, but this evidence is scant. Giloy has been the subject of numerous investigations, most of which concentrate on its immunomodulatory effects and prospective medical applications. As a result, using solely on giloy to raise platelet count may not result in the intended outcomes,” she added.

A review from 2021 that was published in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies made it abundantly evident how unprescribed Giloy use had actually caused liver damage in patients, many of whom healed as soon as they stopped taking supplements, she revealed.

“Initial patient complaints from herbal hepatotoxicity have ranged from asymptomatic liver function test abnormalities to acute liver failure requiring transplant and/or resulting in death,” the review states.

According to Dr. Gupta, inappropriate use of Giloy may also lead to:

being constipated,

low blood sugar symptoms,

Its potent immunomodulatory capabilities can trigger autoimmune disorders.

According to experts, giloy should not be used by persons who are pregnant or nursing.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

The symptoms of dengue include:

A high fever

Nausea and vomiting

Rash

Aches and pains (eye pain, usually behind the eyes, and pain in the muscles, joints, or bones)

According to doctors. the symptoms usually last two to seven days.

In case of severe dengue, the following symptoms occur:

Severe abdominal (belly) pain and tenderness

Vomiting at least 3 times in 24 hours

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool

Feeling tired, restless, or irritable

“If someone suspects they have dengue or experiences symptoms like high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, or bleeding, it is crucial to seek immediate medical attention. Healthcare professionals can provide proper diagnosis, monitoring, and management to ensure the best possible recovery,” Dr. Krishnan told Financial Express.com.

How to prevent dengue?

Wear clothes that cover your arms, legs and feet.

Close unscreened doors and windows.

Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers.

“In conclusion, Giloy has not been proven to be effective in treating dengue, and it is essential to prioritize evidence-based medical care for this potentially serious viral infection. Always consult healthcare professionals for appropriate diagnosis and treatment in case of suspected or confirmed dengue infection,” he added.