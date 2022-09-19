Connect and Heal: Quality healthcare within reach

We all experience defining moments and events that shape the course of our lives and the direction we take in our careers. For Bengaluru-based Connect and Heal’s founder, Sanjay Vinayak, that defining moment was his dad’s battle with cancer. His father saw many quality specialists and spent months trying to get the right diagnosis. This was his first-hand experience of the broken health system in the country. He also realised how hopeless it can feel. Eventually, it was the family doctor who stood by the family to guide them through the complexities of the system and helped them during the crisis. Connect and Heal was thus founded to change the way primary care is delivered – with the support of family doctors to provide connected care anywhere you are.

Connect and Heal is an integrated health tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care. The company offers 360-degree assured healthcare support through a multidisciplinary, in-house team of over 800 doctors backed by a preferred network of hospitals, specialist clinics, and more than 3500 diagnostic centres and pharmacies in over 60 Indian cities. “We have a health-first focus and integrated ecosystem that uniquely positions us to tailor-make health plans across all outpatient (OPD), inpatient (IPD), and emergency response (ER) requirements of our users,” says Vinayak, adding, “we have India’s largest network of 4000+ ambulances and a subscriber base of two million customers across the country.”

With over a million transactions a year from teleconsultations and lab tests alone, this health tech company has emerged as the ‘First Port of Call’ for all primary and urgent medical needs of the entire family, claims the company founder. “We provide an integrated, tech-enabled approach to delivering in-person care anywhere, anytime, ensuring a care continuum. ”

Connect and Heal is focused on building a more patient-centric ecosystem where various healthcare service providers focus on an outcome-based approach. To achieve this, over the past six years they have been passionately working towards standardising clinical care, also making healthcare accessible and affordable at the same time.

Besides Vinayak, the other co-founders at Connect and Heal are Elwinder Singh, Galveender Kaur and Prashant Kashyap. The company has seen a 100% y-o-y growth and has so far raised $11 mn in funding from BAce Capital, Celesta Capital and a group of high profile bankers across London, Singapore, the Netherlands and the US. The company aims to use these funds to expand its footprint across the country.

ON FIRM GROUND

Plans to cross revenues of $100 million by FY25

On-boarded 50 people for tech support and plans to hire 100 more employees across engineering, product and design in the next few months

Largest network of 6000+ ambulances

Subscriber base of two million customers across India

120,000 transactions a month

Connect and heal uses technology as a backbone to understand patients’ needs and offer customised solutions. “For example, if a patient is comfortable talking in their native language, we find a doctor who is well versed in the same – within a span of 60 seconds. In addition to this, we help customers find doctors, pharmacies, labs and any other such requirements using geotagging and geo-location” says Vinayak. The company is also working towards adopting technologies like AL and ML that will be used in predictive analysis of patients’ health needs.