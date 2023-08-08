Conjunctivitis cases continue to surge in India; Here’s how you can recover quickly

Conjunctivitis cases in India: Conjunctivitis, also known as Pink Eye, continue to surge across the country. According to media reports, Pune is witnessing an acute shortage of antibiotic eye drops and ointments.

Last week, Pune reported 1,075 conjunctivitis cases, as per the PMC health department. Owing to increasing conjunctivitis cases, the civic body issued an advisory asking citizens to take precautions.

Usually, anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory eye drops are prescribed to patients infected with conjunctivitis. However, doctors are warning against the irrational use of eye drops.

“Acute conjunctivitis is a self-limiting disease that typically resolves within two weeks in about 98% of cases. To facilitate a faster recovery, it is recommended to undergo an ophthalmic checkup as the first step. This checkup will help identify any potential corneal complications, which can impact vision and occur in about 1-2% of patients,” Dr Meenakshi Dhar, HOD, Dept of Ophthalmology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad told Financial Express.com.

According to Dr. Dhar, the discomfort associated with this condition can be alleviated through the following methods:

Use of Simple Lubricating Drops: Applying simple lubricating drops such as Refresh Tears can help relieve discomfort.

Application of Simple Antibiotic Eyedrops: Antibiotic eyedrops like Tobramycin or Ofloxacin can be inserted 3 to 4 times a day to assist in the healing process.

“Additionally, for comfort, a cold compress can be applied. To create a cold compress, boil water and cotton for approximately 10 minutes. Allow the water to cool to a temperature that is bearable and place the damp cotton on the affected eye. While some individuals find relief from warm compresses, most people find cold compresses more beneficial. The boiled water and cotton can be cooled in the fridge, creating a comforting and soothing cold, damp cotton pad,” Dr. Dhar told Financial Express.com.

She also said that in cases there is lid swelling and pain, individuals can consider taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) tablet, such as paracetamol or Diclofenac, along with serratiopeptidase to reduce swelling.

“It’s important to avoid unnecessary touching of the affected eye to prevent the spread of infection to the other eye or to other individuals,” she added.

She also said that maintaining good sanitation practices is essential.

“Frequently washing hands and using hand sanitizers is recommended. It’s crucial to ensure that items such as towels, pillows, soaps, and spectacles used by the infected person are not touched by others. If vision deteriorates, it is advisable to follow the instructions provided by a medical professional. It’s important to avoid using Eyedrops containing steroids, like dexamethasone,” she told Financial Express.com.

By adhering to these simple steps, the duration of this self-limiting disease can be shortened, she added.

Tips to recover quickly from Conjunctivitis

According to Dr.Sujal Shah, Director, Ophthalmology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, follow these tips to recover quickly from conjunctivitis: