Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hospitalised days after testing positive for coronavirus

April 25, 2021 10:11 PM

Shashi Tharoor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar after testing Covid positive

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hospitalised days after testing positive for coronavirusShashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, reported on April 21 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. (File image)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had tested positive for coronavirus last week, was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital in the national capital, sources said.

They said the 65-year-old was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar. He is stable and doing fine, they said.

Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, reported on April 21 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

