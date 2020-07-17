Congress leader recovers from COVID-19, launches Plasma Donors Association

Reddy urged the government to act fast on plasma therapy

A Congress leader who recovered from COVID-19 has launched a Plasma Donors Association for promoting awareness among those who have successfully battled the disease, to donate plasma to save other patients. “This is purely to serve the patients without any discrimination or indulging in politics. COVID-19 patients are in urgent need of plasma today,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said.

He and other office bearers met Health Minister E Rajender soon after launching the association on Thursday and

requested that guidelines be framed for plasma donation in Telangana, Reddy said in a release. The Minister replied that he has asked health officials concerned to gather information from the governments of Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and other states on steps they have taken to boost plasma therapy, Reddy said in a release.

Reddy urged the government to act fast on plasma therapy as according to him, it was He demanded that the government act fast on Plasma Therapy as according to him, it was giving better results in treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.