‘Come together’: PM Narendra Modi tells SAARC countries; India offers USD 10mn for emergency coronavirus fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the leaders and representatives of SAARC countries during the summit called to discuss coronavirus. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

The leaders and representatives of SAARC countries, lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participated in a meeting via video conference meet to chalk out a strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has affect hundreds in South-East Asia and led to two deaths in India. In his opening address to a panel that included Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza, PM Modi said the region has reported less than 150 coronavirus cases, but there is a need to remain vigilant.

To the SAARC leaders, PM Modi said that ‘prepare, but don’t panic’ has been India’s guiding mantra in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. He informed the august gathering that India had begun screening people entering its borders from mid-January itself, and gradually, restrictions were put on travel.

During the video conference held to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Modi also avered that the step-by-step approach taken by India helped avoid panic, and special efforts were made by the government to reach out to vulnerable groups.

India also responded to call of its people abroad, said PM Modi, adding that nearly 1,400 Indians from different countries were evacuated. PM Modi also mentioned to the representatives of the neighbouring nations that India helped some citizens of neighbouring countries by evacuating them from coronavirus-hit nations.

It is clear that we have to work together. We can respond best by – Coming together not growing apart ; Collaboration not Confusion ; Preparation not Panic: PM @narendramodi #SAARCfightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 15, 2020

Seven South Asian countries — namely India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Nepal, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan — form the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which is the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of states in South Asian region.