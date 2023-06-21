Combine Yoga and Ayurveda to Witness Incredible Weight Loss Journey

By Dr. Amit Deshpande

Yoga and Ayurveda, both are ancient Indian practices that not only unite the mind, body and spirit but also offer numerous benefits for physical well-being such as weight loss management. They are a complete wellness system that has become immensely popular worldwide corresponding to their holistic approach to health and well-being.

According to Ayurveda, balancing the three forms of energy, known as doshas, is crucial for maintaining optimal health. These doshas—Vata (movement), Pitta (metabolism), and Kapha (body structure)—are associated with specific natural elements. Eating in accordance with your dominant dosha is an important aspect of Ayurvedic practice.

When it comes to weight loss, Ayurveda identifies an inherent excess of Kapha dosha as a contributing factor. Excess weight and Kapha share similar qualities such as heaviness, slowness, and coolness. To restore balance, it is essential to introduce opposing influences—ones that are light, sharp, warm, and dry.

On this International Yoga Day, let us explore how yoga and Ayurveda can help us achieve healthy and sustainable weight loss. Here are some holistic ways:

1. Embrace Yoga Every Day: Establishing a daily yoga practice is a powerful first step in your weight loss journey. Yoga benefits the entire being—body, mind, and spirit. It helps stimulate digestion, detoxify the body, increase circulation, and activate the digestive fire. Additionally, yoga balances the mind and emotions, calms the nervous system, and enhances the vital life force within us. Starting your day with a few minutes of yoga sets a positive tone for the day, reducing stress and promoting self-care.

2. Follow a Kapha-Pacifying Diet: Adopting a Kapha-pacifying diet helps eliminate excess Kapha from the system and promotes a balanced weight while enhancing overall health. Emphasize light, warm, and easily digestible foods that are freshly prepared and seasonally appropriate. Choosing whole foods over processed ones and avoiding cold or stale foods is beneficial. Consulting an Ayurvedic practitioner can provide personalized guidance throughout your weight loss journey.

3. Incorporate Ayurvedic Herbs and Natural Ingredients: Supplementing your weight loss efforts with Ayurvedic herbs and natural ingredients can be beneficial. Triphala, a traditional Ayurvedic formula consisting of three fruits, supports balanced digestion and detoxification. Garcinia Cambogia, rich in hydroxy citric acid, aids in suppressing hunger and reducing cravings. Catechin, a natural antioxidant, helps prevent cell damage. Including these herbs and ingredients can support your metabolic function and weight management.

4. Practice Meditation and Pranayama: Emotional well-being plays a significant role in weight management. Meditation can help re-pattern the brain and promote overall health, including weight loss. Pranayama, the practice of breath control, allows us to access and reset deep-rooted patterns in our energetic bodies. Specific pranayama techniques such as Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath) and Bhastrika (Bellows Breath) are suitable for weight loss. Soothing and grounding practices like Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) can help alleviate stress and unresolved emotions.

Wrapping Up

Ayurveda and yoga provide a comprehensive and effective approach to weight loss. By incorporating daily yoga practice, following a suitable diet, utilizing Ayurvedic herbs, and practising meditation and pranayama, individuals can achieve healthy and sustainable weight loss while improving their overall well-being.

(The author is a Founder & Director, Activist. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)