Cognizant to cover vaccination cost for 6 lakh people in India

US-based IT services major Cognizant, which has a significant footprint in India, on Thursday said it has decided to cover the vaccination cost of more than six lakh people in the country, including more than two lakh full-time employees of the company and their dependants, as well as approximately 50,000 contingent staff members such as contract, support and security personnel, and their families.

Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and MD, Cognizant India, said, “Our employees have been instrumental in facilitating critical services to millions of people around the world, including those on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, through their work with our clients and communities. We are proud of the several actions we took over the past year to address the challenges faced by our employees in rising to the situation with empathy, initiative and courage.”

He said the company had executed its top priorities well throughout the pandemic, ensuring the safety and well-being of the employees while maintaining business continuity for its clients, and supporting efforts of governments around the world to contain the spread of the virus.

“It has been a year since we started our 24X7 employee assistance programme to support our employees and their families with valuable advice via phone and email on getting through these challenging times. We continue to provide self-paced online courses and wellness webinars to help our employees stay mentally and physically fit. These webinars include special guidance on diverse subjects ranging from maternity, to the physical, emotional and financial dimensions of living through the pandemic,” he said.

Soon after the pandemic began, Cognizant introduced policies to provide additional help and support to employees in case they or their dependants contracted an infection, allowing the employees to avail of involuntary absence for the entire 14-day quarantine period and follow that up with sick leave.

Nambiar said, “Our group medical insurance plan for employees and dependants covers treatment for Covid-19. We have also made a special provision for insurance to cover Covid-19 treatment at home. We have a special plan that allows employees to pay the premium and pick up additional top-up to cover Covid-19 treatment costs.”