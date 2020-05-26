Cocvid-19: Pune staring at shortage of ICU beds and ventilators

As on May 21, the total positive cases in Pune city was 4,107, and cases are doubling here in 14 days.

Pune city could be facing a shortage of ICU beds and ventilators by the end of next month if the Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise the way the have in the last one month. As on May 21, the total positive cases in Pune city was 4,107, and cases are doubling here in 14 days. The Pune Covid-19 Response War Room Dashboard of the Pune Municipal Corporation has estimated at this rate, the city is projected to have 22,940 positive cases by June 30, 2020.

These numbers do not include positive cases in the Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune district rural and semi-urban areas. As on May 25 morning, the total positive cases in Pune city has gone up to 4,782 with 254 deaths while positive cases in the entire district is at 5,694 with 272 deaths.

Out of these total 22,940 positive cases expected in Pune city by June 30, it is projected that there would be 9,743 active cases needing institutional intervention. It is projected that the city would need 7,945 beds without oxygen and 974 beds with oxygen. A shortage is expected in ICU beds and ventilators.

As per the PMC projections, the city would need 487 ICU beds but it would fall short by 216 ICU beds while only 107 ventilators will be available when 244 units would be needed.

A shortage of nurses is also expected with a large number of nurses working at hospitals in Pune returning home to Kerala. Around 70% of the nursing staff in Pune’s hospitals come from Kerala.

PMC has identified 65 containment zones and created capacity for institutional quarantine for 5,957 people and another 4,468 is expected to be added. Around 804 hotel rooms available for quarantine. The PMC now has 48 hospitals to deal with Covid-19 patients and these hospitals are equipped with 3,539 beds without oxygen, 2,122 beds with oxygen, 271 ICU beds and 137 ventilators.

Around 1,100 swabs are being collected every day and it has a 9.01% of the cases turning positive. Pune’s civic body has also taken control of around 80% of the beds in private hospitals.

To deal with the high 5.5% death rate and reduce the number of patients turning critical, PMC is also trying out the Tocilizumab (IL6 inhibitor) drug and it will be tried out on 25 patients and depending on how it works the drug would be recommended for more patients