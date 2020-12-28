Co-Rakshak App: Now a safety training app for essential workers

It is critical that these workers are adequately aware and trained for self-care while operating in their workplaces and congested living conditions.

One of the biggest and most neglected challenges presented by Covid has been the information disconnect between governments, employers, health experts and essential service providers. This information disconnect is especially pronounced amongst the economically disadvantaged sections of the society. Post-lockdown, essential service providers and blue-collar workers have been forced to come out of their houses to serve the nation and feed their families – leading to a second wave of Covid infections. It is critical that these workers are adequately aware and trained for self-care while operating in their workplaces and congested living conditions.

Towards this, Utter App, in collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation, has introduced a safety training app called Co-Rakshak, for essential service providers to protect them against Covid-19 at their workplace and in their daily work routines. Ninad Vengurlekar, CEO, Utter App said, “Utter is an early-stage startup focusing on functional English and currently fundraising for growth. When coronavirus struck, we realised that information disconnect with regards to safety at the workplace has been an unaddressed area in the pandemic. So, we decided to use the Utter platform to build Co-Rakshak app to train the blue collar and essential services professionals in safety training related to Covid – in the context of their day-to-day jobs.”

Basically this is a multilingual chat-based app combining text, video and audio content to build user awareness and training for essential service providers about the coronavirus. The app offers best practices and standard safety protocols to be undertaken at their workplace and at home. The app offers contextualised safety training for nine job roles in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, and Kannada. The nine key job roles include delivery personnel, shopkeepers, facility management personnel such as security guards, home staff such as maids, caretakers, cooks, etc., police, transportation workers such as drivers, mechanics, etc., hospitality personnel such as housekeepers, government personnel and health professionals such as doctors, nurses, etc.

In the second phase, the app will cover over 40 job roles and make it available in nine Indian languages.

The content has been created in accordance with guidelines issued by WHO, CDC, FSSAI, ministry of health and family welfare, amongst others.