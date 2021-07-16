Clinical trial for Covid vaccines for children on verge of completion: Centre to HC

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, Let the trials be done, otherwise it would be a disaster if vaccines are administered without trials that too in case of children.
The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion. A policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission, the Centre said.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, Let the trials be done, otherwise it would be a disaster if vaccines are administered without trials that too in case of children. ”Once trials are over, you quickly apply to children. The whole country is waiting,” it added.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 6. The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor. It sought directions for the immediate vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group on the ground that there were fears a likely third wave of COVID-19 could affect them more.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.