  • MORE MARKET STATS

Clinical trial: 17 volunteers given Sputnik V vaccine in Pune

By: |
December 6, 2020 5:40 PM

Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.

A total of 17 volunteers have been administered Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a Pune hospital as part of the human clinical trials, doctors said on Sunday. Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.

“Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of human trials,” Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital here, said. The inoculation process began on Thursday, he added.

Related News

“All the volunteers, who were administered the vaccine, will be under observation for the next few days,” Dr Raut added. The selection of the volunteers was done as per the laid-down norms as they need to be healthy, doctors said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Clinical trial 17 volunteers given Sputnik V vaccine in Pune
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ensure implementation of new set of health warnings on tobacco products: Centre to states
2UK prepares for historic moment’ of vaccination against COVID-19
3Delhi: 11% of symptomatic negative cases in RAT found COVID-19 positive through RT-PCR