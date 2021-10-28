Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Covid healthcare centre for Delhi airport operator’s employees

The healthcare facility has been established by DIAL in association with Medanta Hospital. (PTI/File Photo)

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated a 85-bed COVID-19 healthcare centre at the Delhi airport for the employees of its operator DIAL.

The family members of employees, who are feared to be impacted by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, would also be able to access this healthcare facility, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

The healthcare facility has been established by DIAL in association with Medanta Hospital.

The facility will help “isolate, clinically treat, clinically support asymptomatic, mild and mild to moderate COVID-positive” patients till they were transferred to a hospital or discharged for their homes, the DIAL said.

A total of 15 paediatric high dependency unit (HDU) beds, 18 adult HDU beds and 52 isolation beds are available at the facility, it noted.

Eight-five oxygen concentrators have also been arranged at the facility, the Dial said.

“The DIAL is handling day-to-day operational issues, while Medanta is providing all medical support to this centre, including supervision of medical personnel, treatment protocols, patient care, support for pathology, microbiology and radiology, emergency evacuation and admission of critically ill patients at their facility, etc,” it stated.