Cipla partners Premier Medical Corporation to launch COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in India

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week.
The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.
Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 783.95 apiece on the BSE.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.