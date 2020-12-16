  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cipla partners Premier Medical Corporation to launch COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in India

By: |
December 16, 2020 10:44 AM

"In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The test will be marketed under the brand name 'CIPtest'. (Representational image)

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India.

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week.

The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 783.95 apiece on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Cipla partners Premier Medical Corporation to launch COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: India records 26,382 new infections, 387 more fatalities
2Covid-19 vaccination: Can’t deny chances of an adverse event, states told to be prepared, says health secretary
329,000 cold chain points, 41,000 deep freezers: India gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine storage