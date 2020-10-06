Cinema halls to reopen from October 15! Broadcasting Ministry lays down guidelines, details

The basic guidelines for cinemas involve everyone working there or coming to the cinema to have their masks on at all times

Since March, the cinema halls have remained closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India and after seven months, the movie theatres are set to open. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, cinema halls can resume operations from October 15 and have laid down some guidelines for the same. Union Minister for the Broadcasting ministry Prakash Javadekar has released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the working of cinema halls to prevent the transmission of novel Coronavirus.

The basic guidelines for cinemas involve everyone working there or coming to the cinema to have their masks on at all times. Everyone in the theatre premises have to stick to respiratory and hand hygiene. Apart from this, below mentioned are the guidelines for cinema halls.

SOP for cinema halls:

Air conditioning in halls will be maintained in the range of 24-30°C and relative humidity is expected to be in the range of 40-70 per cent. The government has asked operators to avoid recirculation of air.

All cinemas and multiplexes are not allowed to have more than 50 per cent of their capacity.

Everyone including the staff members will be screened thermally at entry and exit points. Anyone found symptomatic shall not be allowed in the cinema.

Hand sanitizers will be arranged at all entrances and exits. People have been asked to enter and exit the theatre in a row and avoid crowding.

There will be sufficient time between two shows, be it a single screen-cinema or a multiplex. The government has asked cinemas to have staggered show timings.

Seating arrangements will have to be made in such a way that complies with the norms of social and physical distancing.

All bookings for tickets and payments will be made via online mode using e-wallets, QR code scanners. The purchase of tickets shall also be made in advance.

Floors of cinema will have marked places for people to avoid crowding.

After every screening, the hall will be completely sanitised before. Apart from halls, all other places in a multiplex including staircase, washrooms, waiting rooms among others shall also be frequently sanitised.

Cinema staff should be equipped with gloves, boots, masks, and PPE.

For people, food and beverages can be purchased via cinema apps/QR codes and multiple food counters will be made available wherever it is possible. Staff is also prohibited to deliver food inside halls.

The government also urged the use of the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

Announced the Standard operating procedures, SOP's for cinema halls, multiplexes etc. for screening of films, as they reopen from 15th of October as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.#UnlockWithPrecautions pic.twitter.com/X1XZFZoDAT — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020

The government has also notified that no cinema halls will be allowed to operate within the containment zones. Also, states and UTs have also been directed to consider additional measures for cinemas to operate depending on their assessment of the situation.