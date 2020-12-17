Christmas 2020: Will Santa Claus brave Covid, present gifts to children? WHO reveals secret

In this way, Santa Claus can easily come in and go out and reach out to the children and deliver gifts. (Reuters image)

Christmas 2020: Like other festivals in 2020, the Covid pandemic has cast shadows on Christmas! December 25 is just days away and the highly contagious disease has dampened the spirits especially for the kids. Kids waiting for their favorite Santa Claus are worried about his health given the age. Children have raised concerns over Coronavirus having a detrimental effect on Santa Claus’s health. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now allayed the fears of children.

The WHO Technical Head Dr Maria Van Kerkhove has assured the children that their favourite Santa Clause is immune to the Coronavirus. Kerkhove has said that she realized the concern for Santa Claus since he is an elderly person. She said during a media interaction that Santa Claus is immune to this severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV2) that causes Covid-19.

Kerkhove has said that a number of world leaders have informed the WHO that quarantine measures in some countries have relaxed so that Santa Clause is able to enter the airspace. In this way, Santa Claus can easily come in and go out and reach out to the children and deliver gifts. Kerkhove has reminded and exhorted the children to maintain physical distancing must be followed as Santa Claus would also require to adhere to the same strictly.

Santa Claus is also known as “Father Christmas”. He is a fictional character and it is believed that he presents gifts to well-behaved children on the night of Christmas Eve or December 24.

The UK has started already mass vaccination of the Covid-19 vaccine. The US has also started the Coronavirus vaccine among high-risk health care workers, according to reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, 7,35,18,382 people have been infected by the Coronavirus and so far 16,36,225 people have died due to Covid-19.