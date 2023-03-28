Chocolate milk can be a beneficial post-workout meal; Here’s how

Chocolate milk is often associated with children and they are extremely fond of it. However, it is often considered as a cheat meal or a craving fulfillment snack for adults. According to a new study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, chocolate milk can be a healthy and beneficial post-workout meal too.

The study reveals that chocolate milk can help in recovery after an exhilarating session of exercise. According to reports, chocolate milk is one of the most popular drinks in the market.

Although the benefits of chocolate milk are still contentious, experts believe that chocolate milk can help in recovery and performance measures. Studies suggest that it can also help in maintaining “time to exhaustion” or TTE. It is the time (at a given power or intensity) after which an exercise cannot be maintained.

Some studies suggest that fat-free chocolate milk increases the TTE, while others report more mixed results. Usually, chocolate milk is high in carbohydrates and protein that can help in replenishing the body’s energy and supporting muscular repair and development. However, chocolate milk cannot be suitable for everyone.

Who should avoid consuming chocolate milk as post-workout milk?

People who are lactose intolerant or allergic to milk can experience discomfort if they consume chocolate milk produced from cow’s milk. However, milk can be substituted with non-dairy options like almond milk and soy milk which also come in chocolate varieties and can offer post-workout benefits.

Some people are sensitive to sugar and it is one of the main ingredients in chocolate milk. It can also cause more harm than good for people who are trying to cut back on their sugar consumption.

As chocolate milk is rich in carbohydrates, diabetic people should avoid it as it may lead to an increase in blood sugar levels.

What are the alternatives to chocolate milk?

There are several other healthy drinks that can be consumed after a workout to assist in recovery. Here are few:

Water

Smoothies

Green Tea

Coconut Water