China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad

February 3, 2021 3:30 PM

Wang called it an important policy decision by China to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and to promote international cooperation in efforts against the pandemic.

china coronavirus vaccineChina is responding to a request from the World Health Organisation, it said.

China on Wednesday announced a plan to provide 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses to developing nations through the global COVAX initiative.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China is responding to a request from the World Health Organisation as developing countries seek to fill shortages predicted to run through March.

