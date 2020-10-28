  • MORE MARKET STATS

China reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

By: |
October 28, 2020 11:37 AM

This comes a day after the Kashgar prefecture reported 183 coronavirus cases after the completion of COVID-19 tests for all the residents in the region, according to official media reports.

Of the news cases, 22 infections were reported in Kashgar's Shufu County, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. (Photo source: Reuters)

China has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, including 22 from Kashgar prefecture in Xinjiang province where all the 4.74 million people underwent tests following the detection of a villager as an asymptomatic carrier, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the Kashgar prefecture reported 183 coronavirus cases after the completion of COVID-19 tests for all the residents in the region, according to official media reports. Of the news cases, 22 infections were reported in Kashgar’s Shufu County, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Related News

The local health authorities said an epidemiological survey for virus tracing is still underway and the medical expert team has so far ruled out a connection between Kashgar and the epidemic in the regional capital of Urumqi in July.
On October 24, a 17-year-old female villager from Shufu County was confirmed as an asymptomatic carrier of the virus during a routine nucleic acid testing.

The detection led to mass testing across the prefecture, and over 130 people tested positive the following day, all related to a local factory where the parents of the female villager work. The Commission on Wednesday said that 570 asymptomatic cases, including 408 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,284 imported cases were reported on the mainland, it said. Of these cases, 267 still remained hospitalised. No deaths have been reported from the imported cases, it said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland reached 85,868. Of them, 298 patients were still being treated, including four in severe condition. Altogether, 80,936 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 patients have died of the disease on the mainland, the Commission said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. China reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fresh COVID-19 cases remain below 45k in India; total caseload inch closer to 80 lakh-mark
2Unlock 6.0 guidelines: MHA announces re-opening rules, here’s what is allowed, what is not
3Some evidence shows children could be COVID spreaders: ICMR