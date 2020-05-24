  • MORE MARKET STATS

China reports 39 new coronavirus cases, including 36 asymptomatic patients

By: |
Published: May 24, 2020 9:26:55 AM

The spokesperson said around 30 people from J&K undergoing treatment and their attendants were stranded in Mumbai since the countrywide lockdown was announced by the government in March.

China, coronavirus cases in china, covid 19 cases in china, asymptomatic cases in china, latest news on coronavirus pandemicOf the 36 new asymptomatic cases, 30 are from Hubei province and Wuhan, the NHC said.

China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, including 36 asymptomatic patients — majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, health officials said on Sunday. Of the three confirmed coronavirus patients, one is locally transmitted infection and two are imported cases, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Jilin Province, it said. One of the new imported cases was reported in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province.

Related News

Of the 36 new asymptomatic cases, 30 are from Hubei province and Wuhan, the NHC said. A total of 371 asymptomatic patients, including 297 in Hubei province, are under quarantine, it said.

As of Saturday, China has reported 82,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,634 deaths due to the disease.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. China reports 39 new coronavirus cases including 36 asymptomatic patients
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Holiday amid coronavirus pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond
2Covid 19: Restrictions eased while virus deaths decline in New York
3Covid-19 crisis: Renewed focus on immunity-building and yoga