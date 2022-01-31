China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics personnel on January 30

Eight of the total were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Sunday.

Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sit rink-side at the Wukesong Arena for ice hockey games ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 30, 2022.(Photo source: Reuters)

China detected 37 new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Jan. 30, up from 34 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday. Eight of the total were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Sunday. Of the total infections, 28 were among new airport arrivals, with the remaining nine already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games’ official website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.